Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Makes lone tackle count in win
Pierre-Paul recorded a solo tackle, a sack and a forced fumble in Sunday's 35-22 win over the Falcons.
Pierre-Paul salted the game away as his sack-fumble came on a desperate fourth-down attempt by the Falcons and was recovered by Ndamukong Suh, who ran it six yards for a touchdown to make it 35-16 with just over three minutes remaining in the game. In five games this season, the 30-year-old has 14 tackles (11 solo) and 2.5 sacks.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Good for Week 12•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Logs limited practice•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Dealing with knee injury•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Could see less work Week 10•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Dealt large workload Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Drops QB in debut•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 13 TE Preview: Which Ram?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 13, including who to stream.
-
Week 13 Rankings: Experts weigh in
Our trio of Fantasy experts answer the biggest questions heading into a pivotal Week 13.
-
11/26 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today crew reveals to the Waiver Wire pickups for Week 13.
-
Week 13 WR Preview: Trust Hopkins?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receivers in Week 13, including...
-
Top Week 13 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Week 13 Trade Values Chart
As the season winds down, there's still time to re-tool your roster for the stretch run. Dave...