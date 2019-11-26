Play

Pierre-Paul recorded a solo tackle, a sack and a forced fumble in Sunday's 35-22 win over the Falcons.

Pierre-Paul salted the game away as his sack-fumble came on a desperate fourth-down attempt by the Falcons and was recovered by Ndamukong Suh, who ran it six yards for a touchdown to make it 35-16 with just over three minutes remaining in the game. In five games this season, the 30-year-old has 14 tackles (11 solo) and 2.5 sacks.

