Pierre-Paul (knee) was a limited-participant during Wednesday's practice.
Pierre-Paul continued to produce this season, racking up four tackles (three solo), a sack and a forced fumble during Thursday's loss to Chicago. It's unclear when the veteran suffered the injury, but the coaching staff could've elected to give him some time off. If Pierre-Paul were to miss any action with the knee issue, Anthony Nelson and Quinton Bell would be in line for an uptick in snaps at outside linebacker.
