Pierre-Paul (knee) was a limited participant during Thursday's practice.
Pierre-Paul has dealt with the knee injury all season, but has yet to miss any game action, so it's not time to panic for his status in Monday's game against the Rams. The veteran was strong in last week's win over the Panthers, racking up three tackles, a sack and an interception. If Pierre-Paul suffers a setback leading up to the game, Anthony Nelson would be in line to draw the start at outside linebacker.
