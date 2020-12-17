Pierre-Paul (knee) was a non-participant during Wednesday's practice, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.
Pierre-Paul continues to manage the knee issue, but it's concerning that the veteran was completely sidelined Wednesday. It's likely that the veteran will be all clear for Sunday's game against the Falcons, but expect his practice status the rest of the week to paint a clearer picture of his chances to suit up. Anthony Nelson would be in line for the start at outside linebacker in Week 15 should JPP miss action.
