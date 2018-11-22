Pierre-Paul did not participate at practice Wednesday due to knee, shoulder and hand injuries, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.

Pierre-Paul sported a club due to a sore finger at practice last week and has been generally banged up for a good portion of the season, but has yet to miss a game. The 29-year-old's availability at practice the rest of the week should provide a better idea of his availability for Sunday's game against the 49ers.