Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Misses practice Wednesday
Pierre-Paul did not participate at practice Wednesday due to knee, shoulder and hand injuries, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Pierre-Paul sported a club due to a sore finger at practice last week and has been generally banged up for a good portion of the season, but has yet to miss a game. The 29-year-old's availability at practice the rest of the week should provide a better idea of his availability for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
