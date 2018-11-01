Pierre-Paul (ribs) did not practice Wednesday, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.

The star defensive end is in the midst of a six-game sack streak and has proven as good as advertised since arriving this offseason. The severity of Pierre-Paul's current injury is undisclosed, although he was limited with the same issue in practice last week, Eduardo Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports. His practice participation or lack thereof Thursday should serve as an indicator of whether his availability for Week 9 against the Panthers is in any jeopardy.

