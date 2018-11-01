Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Misses practice Wednesday
Pierre-Paul (ribs) did not practice Wednesday, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.
The star defensive end is in the midst of a six-game sack streak and has proven as good as advertised since arriving this offseason. The severity of Pierre-Paul's current injury is undisclosed, although he was limited with the same issue in practice last week, Eduardo Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports. His practice participation or lack thereof Thursday should serve as an indicator of whether his availability for Week 9 against the Panthers is in any jeopardy.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Two sacks in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Tallies another sack Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Sack streak continues•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Posts sack in win•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Monster performance Monday•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Back to full speed•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With Dalvin Cook still dealing with injuries, Latavius Murray is going to keep giving Fantasy...
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 Starts, Sits, Risks, and Sleepers
Who does Dave Richard like in Week 9? He goes through every game on the schedule to find gems...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: QB
M&T Bank Stadium has been a house of horrors for Ben Roethlisberger in recent years, and Jamey...
-
Top Fantasy Football trade chart, Week 9
SportsLine's advanced computer model has crunched the numbers and revealed its latest NFL trade...