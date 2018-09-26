Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Monster performance Monday
Pierre-Paul recorded five tackles, all solo, two sacks and a forced fumble across 62 defensive snaps in Monday's loss to the Steelers.
Although he missed time during the week due to a knee injury, Pierre-Paul was still able to put together a dominating performance. The veteran is proving age is just a number his first season in Tampa Bay, as he now has 10 tackles and three sacks in his past two contests. At this rate, JPP looks like a solid choice for those in IDP leagues.
