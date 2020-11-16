Pierre-Paul recorded three tackles (two solo), a sack, a pass breakup and an interception in Sunday's 46-23 win over the Panthers.

Pierre-Paul continues to be a dominant pass rusher, and he's racked up 7.5 sacks through 10 games. He notched his first interception since the 2013 season as well. It was a well-rounded ceiling effort by Pierre-Paul, but his floor is still solid, as he's averaging 3.8 tackles per contest.