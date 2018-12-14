Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Non-participant Thursday
Pierre-Paul (knee) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, Carmen Vitali of the team's official site reports.
Pierre-Paul was a limited participant Wednesday, so the complete lack of activity Thursday is at least some reason for concern. The veteran pass rusher's status for Sunday's road tilt against the Ravens should be much clearer with the release of Friday's final injury report of the week.
