Pierre-Paul (knee) does not have an injury designation for Saturday's game against the Lions.
JPP logged limited practice sessions Tuesday and Wednesday before sitting out entirely Thursday, which is in line with his typical maintenance schedule. Despite dealing with a balky knee throughout the season, the veteran has played in each of Tampa Bay's 14 contests, registering 9.5 sacks and 50 tackles (31 solo).
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Held back in practice•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Sheds injury tag•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Limited again•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Missed practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Cleared despite lack of practice•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Limited practice status•