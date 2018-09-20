Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Not practicing Thursday
Pierre-Paul (knee) was a non-participant in Thursday's practice, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Pierre-Paul continues to nurse a minor knee injury. It's likely that the Buccaneers are simply taking a cautious approach to the veteran defensive end's recovery, considering that he was able to suit up during Week 2. If Pierre-Paul is unable to practice as the week continues, expect an update on his health prior to Monday's game against the Steelers.
