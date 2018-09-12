Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Not practicing Wednesday

Pierre-Paul (knee) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN reports.

Pierre-Paul, who injured his knee in Sunday's season opener, was sporting a brace on his right leg Wednesday. We'll see if he's able to progress as the week unfolds, but it's far from certain that he'll be allowed to play in this weekend's tango with the Eagles.

More News
Our Latest Stories