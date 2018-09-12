Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Not practicing Wednesday
Pierre-Paul (knee) did not participate in Wednesday's practice, Jenna Laine of ESPN reports.
Pierre-Paul, who injured his knee in Sunday's season opener, was sporting a brace on his right leg Wednesday. We'll see if he's able to progress as the week unfolds, but it's far from certain that he'll be allowed to play in this weekend's tango with the Eagles.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Wearing brace on knee•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Shut out in opener•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Stands out in Sunday's full-pads practice•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Shipped to Tampa Bay•
-
Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul: Strong season•
-
Giants' Jason Pierre-Paul: Active Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: WR
Dive into the wide receiver position with Jamey Eisenberg's look on who you can and can't trust...
-
Podcast: Buy low, sell high
Need to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered on today’s show.
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Dive into the running back position with Jamey Eisenberg's look on who you can and can't trust...
-
Week 2 consensus rankings: Start Tyrod
SportsLine's consensus Fantasy Football rankings tell you who to sit and start in Week 2
-
Wednesday's news: Olsen out, Bryant back
Heath Cummings tells you what you missed on Tuesday in the NFL, starting with the latest on...