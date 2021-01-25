Pierre-Paul totaled five tackles (three solo), including two sacks, during the Buccaneers' 31-26 win over the Packers in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

The veteran edge rusher came through at a critical time, with his pair of takedowns on Aaron Rodgers part of a five-sack day for the Buccaneers' defense. Pierre-Paul snapped a five-game sack-less streak with Sunday's haul, and his veteran savvy and pass-rush acumen should both be indispensable to Tampa Bay's attempts to slow down the high-powered Chiefs during Super Bowl LV on Sunday, Feb. 7.