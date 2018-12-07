Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Officially listed as questionable
Pierre-Paul (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Pierre-Paul was able to participate in Friday's practice on a limited basis after having been sidelined to begin the week. The veteran defensive end was able to play through his lingering knee issue during last week's win over the Panthers, but it remains to be seen whether he'll suit up for Sunday's tilt against the Saints.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Absent from practice•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Provides key pressure in win•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Reaches 10.5 sacks•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Retakes field•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Exits game with knee injury•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Suiting up in Week 12•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dave Richard's Week 14 Preview
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule in Week 14 to point out who you need to...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Mailbag
Chris Towers goes through reader questions to answer some of the most pressing heading into...
-
Week 14 Sleepers
The Fantasy playoffs are here in most leagues, and Jamey Eisenberg gives you sleepers to consider...
-
Fantasy football rankings, Week 14 picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 14
-
Playoff Schedule Preview
Chris Towers dives into the stats to find the best and worst matchups for the Fantasy playoffs,...
-
Week 14 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...