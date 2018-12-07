Pierre-Paul (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Saints, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Pierre-Paul was able to participate in Friday's practice on a limited basis after having been sidelined to begin the week. The veteran defensive end was able to play through his lingering knee issue during last week's win over the Panthers, but it remains to be seen whether he'll suit up for Sunday's tilt against the Saints.

