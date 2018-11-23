Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Officially listed as questionable
Pierre-Paul (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Pierre-Paul was a limited participant in Friday's practice after having been sidelined Wednesday and Thursday. The veteran defensive end is nursing knee, shoulder and hand injuries, and could require the use of a club if he's able to suit up against the 49ers in Week 12.
