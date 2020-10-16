Pierre-Paul (knee) didn't practice Friday but doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Packers, Adam Caplan of Sirius XM Radio reports.
Despite not practicing Friday following two limited sessions, Pierre-Paul isn't listed on the final injury report. Still, it's fair to wonder how effective JPP will be given his lack of practice reps this week.
