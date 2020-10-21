Pierre-Paul (knee) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice.
Pierre-Paul was listed on the injury report throughout the week leading up to Week 6 also, so it appears the team could elect to manage the veteran's practice reps throughout the year. The 2010 first-round pick was solid in Sunday's win over Green Bay, supplying six tackles (two solo) and 1.5 sacks. If Pierre-Paul was forced to miss any game time due to injury, Anthony Nelson would be in line for a start at outside linebacker.
