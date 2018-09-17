Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Posts sack in Week 2

Pierre-Paul recorded five tackles (all solo), including a sack in Sunday's 27-21 win over the Eagles.

Pierre-Paul was shut out of the stat book in Week 1, not registering a tackle in 53 total snaps. He righted the ship in Week 2, helping stymie the Eagles' offense en route to his first sack as a Buccaneer. Looking ahead, he'll aim to continue his play from Week 2 as Tampa Bay hosts the Steelers in Week 3.

