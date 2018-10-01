Pierre-Paul recorded seven tackles (six solo), including a sack in sunday's 48-10 loss to Chicago.

Pierre-Paul has racked up 4.0 sacks on the season, and his pass rush Sunday was one of few bright spots for the Buccaneers' defense. He and the rest of the Tampa Bay squad will aim to bounce back in Week 5 when they face off against the Falcons.

