Pierre-Paul posted seven tackles (five solo) and defensed a pass in the Buccaneers' 38-3 loss to the Saints on Sunday night.

The veteran pass rusher continues to serve as one of the Buccaneers' most consistent IDP assets, with Sunday night's contest featuring his second straight seven-tackle tally and third of at least six this season. Pierre-Paul couldn't get to Drew Brees on Sunday night, but he also has contributed at least one sack in six of nine contests. The 11-year pro will look to take down Teddy Bridgewater in a Week 10 divisional clash against the Panthers.