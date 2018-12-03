Pierre-Paul totaled three solo tackles, including a sack, and was credited with two quarterback hits overall in the Buccaneers' 24-17 win over the Panthers on Sunday.

The veteran pass rusher continued his streak of terrorizing opposing signal-callers, with Sunday's game serving as his third straight with at least a full sack. The 29-year-old was a key part of an aggressive defensive effort that saw the Buccaneers get to Cam Newton on four occasions overall and keep him off balance all day. Pierre-Paul will look to replicate his effort against Drew Brees and the dangerous Saints offense in Week 14.