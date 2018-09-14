Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Questionable for Sunday
Pierre-Paul (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Pierre-Paul was a limited participant for the second consecutive day to earn the questionable tag Friday. The veteran defensive end was wearing a brace to start the week and did not practice Wednesday so there has been some positive progression, but there's little indication at this point of his likelihood to play Week 2.
