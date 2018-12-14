Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Questionable Week 15
Pierre-Paul (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game at Baltimore, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Pierre-Paul has dealt with the knee injury over the last few weeks and was a limited practice participant Friday. The veteran defensive end has been a mainstay on the injury report all season but has yet to miss a game, and there's little indication that will change Sunday.
