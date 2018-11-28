Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Reaches 10.5 sacks
Pierre-Paul had three solo tackles and a sack in Sunday's 27-9 win over the 49ers.
Pierre-Paul did exit the game briefly with a knee injury, but quickly returned and still played 69 percent of defensive snaps. The 29-year-old's 10.5 sacks are tied for fifth in the NFL, and is the first time he's tallied a double-digit sack total since 2014.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Retakes field•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Exits game with knee injury•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Suiting up in Week 12•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Officially listed as questionable•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Records 1.5 sacks in loss•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Biggest questions for Week 13
With the playoffs looming and a ton of injuries to sort through, Fantasy owners have a lot...
-
Week 13 streamers to add
With the byes finished the streaming options are limited, but Heath Cummings has names for...
-
Week 13 Cut List
Sometimes it's hard to let go. And other times, it's not. Our Cut List shows you which players...
-
Week 13 Fantasy football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 13
-
Week 13 Rest of Season Rankings
As Fantasy owners make tough lineup decisions with playoff implications on the line, see where...
-
Week 13 Waiver Wire
With injuries starting to pile up and the playoffs just around the corner, Fantasy players...