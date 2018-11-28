Pierre-Paul had three solo tackles and a sack in Sunday's 27-9 win over the 49ers.

Pierre-Paul did exit the game briefly with a knee injury, but quickly returned and still played 69 percent of defensive snaps. The 29-year-old's 10.5 sacks are tied for fifth in the NFL, and is the first time he's tallied a double-digit sack total since 2014.

More News
Our Latest Stories