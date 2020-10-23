Pierre-Paul (knee) has been cleared for Sunday's game versus the Raiders.
Pierre-Paul was limited for the first two practices of the week and sat out Friday's session altogether, but he's been given a green light for Week 7. The veteran defensive end has been dominant to start the 2020 season, racking up 5.5 sacks and three forced fumbles through six contests. and he'll look to exploit a depleted Raiders offensive front Sunday.
