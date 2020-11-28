Pierre-Paul (knee) won't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Chiefs.
Pierre-Paul continues to be limited in practice and occasionally sits out entirely, but he's played in every game this season. The veteran typically plays around 90 percent of the snaps on defense. He's produced 44 tackles, 7.5 sacks, four pass breakups, three forced fumbles and two interceptions. He does it all for the Buccaneers, providing an appealing floor for fantasy managers.
