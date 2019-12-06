Play

Pierre-Paul (knee) has no injury designation for Sunday's game against the Colts, Carmen Vitali of the Buccaneers' official site reports.

Pierre-Paul once again started the week not practicing as he continues to manage the knee injury, but he's good to go for Sunday's game. The veteran has played greater than 85 percent of defensive snaps in four of the last five games and figures to see a similar workload versus Indianapolis.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories