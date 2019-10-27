Pierre-Paul (neck) is for Sunday's Week 8 tilt against the Titans.

The veteran pass rusher will make his season debut almost six months removed from a May 2 car accident that left him with serious injuries and initially was believed to jeopardize his football future. Pierre-Paul was able to resume practicing on his own during the team's bye last week and then was activated off the Non-Football Injury List on Saturday, making today's outcome likely. He'll likely rotate in occasionally on the defensive line in what is his first taste of on-field action since last season.

