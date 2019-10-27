Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Ready for Week 8 debut
Pierre-Paul (neck) is for Sunday's Week 8 tilt against the Titans.
The veteran pass rusher will make his season debut almost six months removed from a May 2 car accident that left him with serious injuries and initially was believed to jeopardize his football future. Pierre-Paul was able to resume practicing on his own during the team's bye last week and then was activated off the Non-Football Injury List on Saturday, making today's outcome likely. He'll likely rotate in occasionally on the defensive line in what is his first taste of on-field action since last season.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Activated from NFI List•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Could still play Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Could play Sunday•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Resumes practicing•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Will practice next week•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Contract restructured•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Quarterback was supposed to be easy for Fantasy. Not so much these days. Get help with those...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
Who can you trust at running back in Week 8? It's a short list, but Jamey Eisenberg helps you...
-
Week 8 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 8 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 8, identifying risky plays, sneaky...