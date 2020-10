Pierre-Paul (knee) does not have an injury designation for Thursday's game in Chicago.

Pierre-Paul had his practice reps limited this due to a lingering knee issue, which has proved the norm this season, but he was a full participant Wednesday. The veteran linebacker recorded a sack in each of his first three games this season, but he was unable to bring down Justin Herbert in Week 4. He'll look to get back on track versus Nick Foles and the Bears.