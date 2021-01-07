Pierre-Paul (knee) does not carry an injury designation for Saturday's wild-card matchup in Washington.
Pierre-Paul received his customarily capped practice reps to begin the week before logging a limited session Thursday, but there was never any real doubt about the veteran pass rusher's availability. He'll look to provide pressure against whomever of Alex Smith (calf) or Taylor Heinicke starts under center for Washington.
