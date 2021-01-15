Pierre-Paul (knee) is not listed with an injury designation for Sunday's NFC divisional-round game against the Saints.

Pierre-Paul had his practice reps heavily managed this week, as he missed all three of Tampa Bay's sessions, but it appears as though he was simply receiving routine rest to account for his knee injury. The veteran pass rusher managed 9.5 sacks during the regular season, and his ability to provide pressure will be vital for the Buccaneers' defense versus Drew Brees and the Saints' excellent O-line.