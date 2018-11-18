Pierre-Paul logged seven tackles (five total) and 1.5 sacks during Sunday's 38-25 loss to the Buccaneers.

Pierre-Paul notched his first sack since Week 8 during Sunday's loss to the Giants, and put up an additional seven tackles against his former team. The veteran defensive end now has 9.5 sacks on the season, and will look to build on that total against the 49ers on Sunday.