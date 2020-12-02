Pierre-Paul (knee) recorded four tackles (three solo), including one sack, in the Buccaneers' 27-24 loss to the Chiefs on Sunday.

Pierre-Paul shook off his nagging knee issue to record his third sack of the last five games, which also enabled him to tie the 8.5 quarterback takedowns he posted last season. The veteran pass rusher has hit at least that mark in four consecutive campaigns, making him one of the more consistent IDP options in any front seven around the league.