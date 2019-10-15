Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Resumes practicing
Pierre-Paul (neck) returned to practice Tuesday and has three weeks to be activated to the 53-man roster, Scott Smith of the Buccaneers' official site reports.
Pierre-Paul has been sidelined by a fractured vertebrae that he sustained during a car accident in early May, but he appears to be nearing his return. The 30-year-old's return to practice starts a 21-day window in which he must be activated or he'll be forced to miss the rest of the 2019 season.
