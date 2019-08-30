Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Ruled out through Week 6
Pierre-Paul (neck) has been placed on the reserve non-football injury list, ruling him out for the first six weeks of the regular season, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Pierre-Paul recently received clearance for rehab activities as he continues his recovery from a May 2 car crash. He can return to practice Week 7, at which point the Bucs would have 21 days to decide whether he'll be activated or ruled out for the season. The team will rely on Noah Spence, Carl Nassib and Shaquil Barrett at outside linebacker.
