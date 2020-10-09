Pierre-Paul recorded four tackles (three solo) and a strip-sack in Thursday's loss to the Bears.
Pierre-Paul delivered a huge strip-sack in the fourth quarter but the Buccaneers failed to recover the ball. The veteran now has 15 tackles and four sacks, which leads the team, on the year.
