Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Sack streak continues
Pierre-Paul recorded three tackles (all solo), including a sack, in Sunday's loss to Atlanta.
Pierre-Paul has now recorded at least one sack in four straight games, and he has five total on the season. He'll aim to continue his streak of strong play and slow down Baker Mayfield and the Browns' offense in Week 7.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Posts sack in win•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Monster performance Monday•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Back to full speed•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Posts sack in Week 2•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Active in Week 2•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best Week 7 waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Cut your Raiders?
Week 6 brought us a blowout in London that has Heath Cummings wondering if we really need to...
-
Week 6 reactions, Week 7 early waivers
Dave Richard breaks down everything you need to know from Sunday's games while keeping an eye...
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6