Pierre-Paul missed Wednesday's practice due to a scheduled maintenance day off, Rick Stroud of TampaBay.com reports.
The veteran underwent arthroscopic knee surgery in lane Juney, but has been with the team at practice every step of the way since camp opened. Pierre-Paul made 27 tackles (24 solo), 8.5 sacks and two forced fumbles through 10 games last season, and he'll likely assume a starting role in the defense once the 2020 season begins.
