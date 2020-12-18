Pierre-Paul (knee) does not carry an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Falcons.
Pierre-Paul didn't practice Friday, but it appears that the cap on his reps this week was due to maintenance, as usual. The veteran pass rusher has put together back-to-back games with a sack, and he'll look to keep his momentum up against Matt Ryan and the Falcons.
