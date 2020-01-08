Pierre-Paul, who compiled four tackles, including two sacks, a pass defensed and a forced fumble in the Week 17 overtime loss to the Falcons, finished the 2019 season with 27 tackles (24 solo), 8.5 sacks, two defensed passes and two forced fumbles across 10 games.

Pierre-Paul defied the odds in 2019, as the start of the season saw him still well within his recovery from a fractured vertebrae suffered in a May 2 automobile accident. The veteran defensive end eventually was able to return to practice in mid-October and made his season debut in Week 8 against the Titans, managing a knee injury later in the season but not missing any more contests than the initial six he sat for to open the campaign. Pierre-Paul finished with a flourish, racking up five of his 8.5 sacks over the final two games. After coming to an agreement with the Buccaneers on voiding the final year of his contract, Pierre-Paul is set to enter unrestricted free agency in March, where he should be a very hot commodity after totaling 21 sacks over the 26 games he played for Tampa in the last two seasons.