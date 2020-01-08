Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Shines in injury-shortened season
Pierre-Paul, who compiled four tackles, including two sacks, a pass defensed and a forced fumble in the Week 17 overtime loss to the Falcons, finished the 2019 season with 27 tackles (24 solo), 8.5 sacks, two defensed passes and two forced fumbles across 10 games.
Pierre-Paul defied the odds in 2019, as the start of the season saw him still well within his recovery from a fractured vertebrae suffered in a May 2 automobile accident. The veteran defensive end eventually was able to return to practice in mid-October and made his season debut in Week 8 against the Titans, managing a knee injury later in the season but not missing any more contests than the initial six he sat for to open the campaign. Pierre-Paul finished with a flourish, racking up five of his 8.5 sacks over the final two games. After coming to an agreement with the Buccaneers on voiding the final year of his contract, Pierre-Paul is set to enter unrestricted free agency in March, where he should be a very hot commodity after totaling 21 sacks over the 26 games he played for Tampa in the last two seasons.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Racks up three sacks in loss•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Ready for Week 15•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Limited Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Sits out practice again•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Ready for Week 14•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Logs limited practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
2019 win percentage analysis: RB
Which running backs led Fantasy teams to the highest winning percentage? No. 1 is pretty easy...
-
Way too early 2020 PPR mock draft
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the CBS Fantasy crew's first PPR mock draft of the offseason.
-
1/7 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The Fantasy Football Today 2019 award winners are revealed, the crew makes their picks for...
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups, strategy
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
2019 win percentage analysis: QB
Which quarterbacks led Fantasy teams to the highest winning percentage? Jamey Eisenberg analyzes...