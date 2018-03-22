Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Shipped to Tampa Bay

The Giants agreed Thursday to trade Pierre-Paul and a 2018 fourth-round pick to the Buccaneers in exchange for third- and fourth-round picks in 2018, a source informed Adam Schefter of ESPN.

After finishing last in the NFL in sacks (22) in 2017, the Buccaneers have poured significant resources into upgrading their pass rush over the past week, bringing aboard Curry on a three-year, $27 million pact and now acquiring Pierre-Paul, who inked a four-year, $62 million deal with the Giants last March. One of the NFL's more fearsome rushers since entering the league in 2010, Pierre-Paul has seen his productivity slow only moderately since his much-publicized 2015 fireworks accident, racking up 15.5 sacks over the past two seasons. With Pierre-Paul, Curry and six-time Pro Bowl tackle Gerald McCoy along the defensive line, providing pressure on the quarterback shouldn't be nearly as much of an issue in 2018.