Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Shut out in opener
Pierre-Paul did not register any statistics during the Buccaneers' 48-40 win over the Saints in Week 1.
It was an inauspicious start for the prize offseason acquisition, who surprisingly didn't even register a hit on Drew Brees despite the latter's 45 dropbacks and Pierre-Paul's 48 snaps. Irrespective of the empty stat line Sunday, Pierre-Paul's pass-rushing acumen is expected to produce double-digit sacks this season, especially while playing alongside a talented group of defensive lineman that includes perennial Pro Bowl tackle Gerald McCoy.
