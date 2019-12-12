Play

Pierre-Paul (knee) was a non-participant at Wednesday's practice.

The 30-year-old once again begins the week not practicing as he continues to nurse the knee injury. Pierre-Paul saw another heavy workload (84 percent of defensive snaps) during Week 14 and figures to increase his practice participation as the week progresses.

