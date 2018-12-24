Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Solid in Week 16 loss
Pierre-Paul posted four tackles (two solo), including one for loss, in Sunday's 27-20 loss to the Cowboys.
Pierre-Paul once again shook off a lingering knee issue to turn in a solid stat line. The veteran pass rusher's tackle total was his second highest over the last five games, and he's now tallied a tackle for loss in three consecutive contests. Pierre-Paul will look to put a fitting cap on a successful Bucs debut campaign versus the Falcons in Week 17.
