Pierre-Paul (neck) worked out at the Buccaneers' facility Monday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.

Pierre-Paul is working to rehab from a neck injury sustained in a May 2 car crash. He declined to give an update about his recovery Monday, but it's certainly a positive step that he's resumed some activities at team facilities. Due to his placement on the reserve non-football injury list, Week 7 is the earliest date Pierre-Paul would be able to return to practice.

