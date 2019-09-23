Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Spotted at facility
Pierre-Paul (neck) worked out at the Buccaneers' facility Monday, Greg Auman of The Athletic reports.
Pierre-Paul is working to rehab from a neck injury sustained in a May 2 car crash. He declined to give an update about his recovery Monday, but it's certainly a positive step that he's resumed some activities at team facilities. Due to his placement on the reserve non-football injury list, Week 7 is the earliest date Pierre-Paul would be able to return to practice.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Ruled out through Week 6•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Commences rehab•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Can resume rehab activities•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Not around team this preseason•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Lands on Active/NFI list•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: October deemed earliest return date•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 3 Winners and Losers
The Vikings told us they wanted to run the ball this season. After another disappointing showing...
-
Believe It or Not: Jones a stud already?
Heath Cummings analyzes Week 3's results and tells you what you should and shouldn't believe,...
-
Giants lose Barkley to ankle sprain
With Saquon Barkley suffering a high-ankle sprain Sunday, Heath Cummings looks into what it...
-
Week 4 Early Waivers: New stars
Daniel Jones showed serious Fantasy upside, and if you need a QB, he's at the top of the list....
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Start Gore McCoy?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including an update on the...