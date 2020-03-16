Play

Pierre-Paul is re-signing with Tampa Bay on a two-year, $27 million contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

With fellow outside linebacker Shaquil Barrett getting a franchise tag, the Bucs are hoping continuity will allow for a reprisal of their success on defense during the second half of the 2019 campaign. Pierre-Paul was a significant part of that equation with 8.5 sacks and 16 QB hits in 10 games, after missing the first six weeks of the season due to a neck injury suffered in a car accident.

