Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Suffers minor injuries in accident
Pierre-Paul was involved in a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning in South Florida and was hospitalized briefly before being released, FloridaFootballInsiders.com reports.
The standout defensive end was reportedly taken to a local hospital in Broward County, Florida and treated for minor injuries before being released later in the day. General manager Jason Licht released a statement Thursday night on behalf of the Buccaneers in which he confirmed the veteran will be further evaluated by the team's medical staff in the "near future."
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Finishes 2018 with sack•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Active Week 17•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Draws usual questionable tag•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Solid in Week 16 loss•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: All set for Week 16•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Absent from practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Dynasty running back rankings
Heath Cummings says the 2019 class of running backs bring plenty of skills to the table but...
-
Rookie dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says rookie drafts should start with a pair of running backs before going very...
-
Dynasty quarterback rankings
Heath Cummings' post-NFL Draft Dynasty quarterback rankings show the two-QB format is the better...
-
Wide receiver dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings says he's rookie receiver rankings were shaken up by landing spots, but he sees...
-
Tight end dynasty rankings
Heath Cummings breaks down the rookie class, noting their breakouts may be a bit down the road,...
-
Draft: Winners and Losers
Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer take you through winners and losers...