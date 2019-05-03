Pierre-Paul was involved in a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning in South Florida and was hospitalized briefly before being released, FloridaFootballInsiders.com reports.

The standout defensive end was reportedly taken to a local hospital in Broward County, Florida and treated for minor injuries before being released later in the day. General manager Jason Licht released a statement Thursday night on behalf of the Buccaneers in which he confirmed the veteran will be further evaluated by the team's medical staff in the "near future."

More News
Our Latest Stories