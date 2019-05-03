Pierre-Paul was involved in a single-vehicle crash early Thursday morning in South Florida and was hospitalized briefly before being released, FloridaFootballInsiders.com reports.

The standout defensive end was reportedly taken to a local hospital in Broward County, Florida and treated for minor injuries before being released later in the day. General manager Jason Licht released a statement Thursday night on behalf of the Buccaneers in which he confirmed the veteran will be further evaluated by the team's medical staff in the "near future."