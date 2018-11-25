Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Suiting up in Week 12
Pierre-Paul (knee) is active for Sunday's Week 12 tilt against the 49ers, Scott Smith of the team's official site reports.
The veteran pass rusher will be available to get after rookie Nick Mullens and attempt to add to his team-leading nine sacks. Pierre-Paul has been playing through various injuries, but he's yet to miss a game in his inaugural Buccaneers season.
