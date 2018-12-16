Pierre-Paul (knee) is active for Sunday's Week 15 tilt against the Ravens.

Pierre-Paul will continue toughing out a lingering knee issue. The veteran pass rusher has proven to be every bit as good as expected in his first Bucs season, as he's logged 48 tackles (40 solo) and 11 sacks. His presence Sunday figures to be pivotal to Tampa defense's chances of slowing down Lamar Jackson and the talented running back duo of Gus Edwards and Kenneth Dixon.

