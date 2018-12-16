Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Suiting up Week 15
Pierre-Paul (knee) is active for Sunday's Week 15 tilt against the Ravens.
Pierre-Paul will continue toughing out a lingering knee issue. The veteran pass rusher has proven to be every bit as good as expected in his first Bucs season, as he's logged 48 tackles (40 solo) and 11 sacks. His presence Sunday figures to be pivotal to Tampa defense's chances of slowing down Lamar Jackson and the talented running back duo of Gus Edwards and Kenneth Dixon.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Questionable Week 15•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Non-participant Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Another full line despite loss•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Active in Week 14•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Officially listed as questionable•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Absent from practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 15 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest injury news before lineups lock for Week 15, including the latest on...
-
Week 15 contrarian DFS plays
Heath Cummings has low-owned, high-upside DFS plays for you.
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
LIVE: Week 15 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 15
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15