Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Tallies another sack Sunday
Pierre-Paul recorded three tackles (all solo), including a sack, in Sunday's win against the Browns.
Pierre-Paul now has a sack in five straight weeks and six total on the season. He's on pace for his best season in several years and he's shown to be a reliable IDP option. He'll look to continue his solid play against the Bengals in Week 8.
More News
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Sack streak continues•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Posts sack in win•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Monster performance Monday•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Back to full speed•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Buccaneers' Jason Pierre-Paul: Posts sack in Week 2•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Believe in Nick Chubb?
Halfway through the Fantasy regular season, just what should you believe from Week 7?
-
Week 7 reactions, Week 8 early waivers
Dave Richard looks back at Sunday's biggest story lines, and looks ahead to Week 8's top waiver...
-
Michel carted off, who's next?
Sony Michel suffered a nasty injury during Sunday's game, where to do the Patriots go from...
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?
-
LIVE: Week 7 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 7
-
Week 7 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...